You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA).

In the last trading session, 57924.0 shares of the Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.31M. IVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.75, offering almost -198.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.51% since then. We note from Inventiva S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 94080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.60K.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) trade information

Instantly IVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.32 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.88% year-to-date, but still down -9.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) is 2.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -790.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -179.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) estimates and forecasts

Inventiva S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.69 percent over the past six months and at a -36.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%.

IVA Dividends

Inventiva S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Inventiva S.A. shares, and 13.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.66%. Inventiva S.A. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.28% of the shares, which is about 2.64 million shares worth $9.63 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 3.47% or 1.46 million shares worth $5.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2231.0 shares worth $11400.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.