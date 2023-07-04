Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.49M. TKLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.78, offering almost -122.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.8% since then. We note from Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 292.48K.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Instantly TKLF has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.63% year-to-date, but still up 1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) is 4.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) estimates and forecasts

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 88.45% of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.71%. Yoshitsu Co. Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 64713.0 shares worth $63418.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.05% or 18590.0 shares worth $18218.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.