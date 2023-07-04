Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 64649.0 shares of the Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.00M. YRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -59.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.2% since then. We note from Yiren Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.04K.

Yiren Digital Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YRD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yiren Digital Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) trade information

Instantly YRD has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.45 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) is 18.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YRD is forecast to be at a low of $12.49 and a high of $12.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -418.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -418.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.50%. Yiren Digital Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 12.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.49% per year for the next five years.

YRD Dividends

Yiren Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Yiren Digital Ltd. shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.36%. Yiren Digital Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $1.64 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.30% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.73 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.57 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.