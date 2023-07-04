Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 51122.0 shares of the Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.68M. XELB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -11.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.82% since then. We note from Xcel Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.58K.

Xcel Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XELB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xcel Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

Instantly XELB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 141.36% year-to-date, but still up 14.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is 102.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XELB is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -195.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -195.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) estimates and forecasts

Xcel Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 128.41 percent over the past six months and at a 41.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Xcel Brands Inc. to make $2.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.50%. Xcel Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

XELB Dividends

Xcel Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.00% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares, and 21.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.00%. Xcel Brands Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Summit Trail Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 1.68 million shares worth $1.03 million.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc., with 3.40% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.23 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.