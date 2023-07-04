Why TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.62, and it changed around $0.57 or 4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.30M. MEDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.85, offering almost -97.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.32% since then. We note from TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.06K.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MEDS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.75 for the current quarter.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Instantly MEDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.50 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 125.53% year-to-date, but still down -16.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is 133.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MEDS is forecast to be at a low of $6.75 and a high of $18.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 192.90 percent over the past six months and at a 82.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH Inc. to make $2.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.28 million and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.70%.

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 6.18% or 42057.0 shares worth $0.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $1.8 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39629.0 shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.