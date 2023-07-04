Why Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 98490.0 shares of the Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) were traded, and its beta was 3.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.02M. RVYL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.86, offering almost -266.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.38% since then. We note from Ryvyl Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 265.40K.

Ryvyl Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RVYL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ryvyl Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) trade information

Instantly RVYL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0899 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.71% year-to-date, but still up 26.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) is 5.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVYL is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) estimates and forecasts

Ryvyl Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.00 percent over the past six months and at a 51.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -129.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ryvyl Inc. to make $13.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.97 million and $10.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 88.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.80%.

RVYL Dividends

Ryvyl Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.60% of Ryvyl Inc. shares, and 15.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.74%. Ryvyl Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.45% of the shares, which is about 1.26 million shares worth $0.52 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.05% or 0.54 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.