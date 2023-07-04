Why LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.83, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. LNZA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.80, offering almost -58.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.49% since then. We note from LanzaTech Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.54K.

LanzaTech Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LNZA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LanzaTech Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.24 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.56% year-to-date, but still up 11.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) is 101.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LNZA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) estimates and forecasts

LanzaTech Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.43 percent over the past six months and at a -614.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%.

LNZA Dividends

LanzaTech Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)’s Major holders