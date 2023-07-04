Why Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 64707.0 shares of the Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.29M. IFBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.50, offering almost -1015.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.14% since then. We note from Infobird Co. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.67% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 2.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IFBD is forecast to be at a low of $12.47 and a high of $12.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -930.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -930.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders