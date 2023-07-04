Why China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.03 or 7.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53M. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -602.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.03% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.45K.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.80% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 9.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12062.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12062.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect China Pharma Holdings Inc. to make $20.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.80%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.79% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.20%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $66440.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.55% or 53602.0 shares worth $20904.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14500.0 shares worth $13905.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares.