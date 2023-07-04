Why American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around -$0.12 or -4.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76M. AREB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.50, offering almost -1380.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.92% since then. We note from American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.33K.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AREB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.49 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 59.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.11% year-to-date, but still down -44.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is -36.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -73.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREB is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 42.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.80%.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.01% or 1308.0 shares worth $4646.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.