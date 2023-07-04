Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.08 or 14.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.29M. VLCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -430.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from Volcon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.87K.

Volcon Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VLCN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Volcon Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6758 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.44% year-to-date, but still up 5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) is -5.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLCN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -823.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -823.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Volcon Inc. to make $2.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.37 million and $243k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 867.10%.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.91% of Volcon Inc. shares, and 4.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.63%. Volcon Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.64% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.75 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.46% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $0.37 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.