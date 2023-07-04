Home  »  Science   »  VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Stock F...

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Stock Forecast: $5.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) were traded, and its beta was 3.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.10M. VVPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -123.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.67% since then. We note from VivoPower International PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 808.24K.

VivoPower International PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VVPR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VivoPower International PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 173.85% year-to-date, but still up 10.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 14.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VVPR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -646.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -646.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.96% of VivoPower International PLC shares, and 9.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.77%. VivoPower International PLC stock is held by 10 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 43254.0 shares worth $19031.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.12% or 27588.0 shares worth $12138.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 27588.0 shares worth $17074.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.

