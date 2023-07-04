Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around $0.19 or 10.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.22M. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.10, offering almost -1458.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.36% since then. We note from Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 215.57K.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Monday, 07/03/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.33% year-to-date, but still up 21.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is -51.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -264.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -264.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. to make $180k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $310k and $310k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.70%.

VTGN Dividends

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

State Street Corporation, with 0.10% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.