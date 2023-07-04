Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.37 million shares of the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.16M. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -525.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.22% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.10K.

Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.63% year-to-date, but still up 6.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 25.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $413.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UXIN is forecast to be at a low of $413.57 and a high of $413.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24085.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24085.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Uxin Limited to make $98.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.90%.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.58% of Uxin Limited shares, and 30.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.27%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 26 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $4.36 million.

TPG GP A, LLC, with 0.22% or 0.96 million shares worth $2.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.4 million shares worth $1.11 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.