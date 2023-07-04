United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 187.82%

In the last trading session, 78737.0 shares of the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were traded, and its beta was -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.60M. UIHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.81, offering almost -51.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.54% since then. We note from United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 694.07K.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UIHC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

Instantly UIHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.84 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 323.58% year-to-date, but still down -5.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is -18.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.90, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -136.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UIHC is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $1.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 57.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp. to make $134.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $153.27 million and $145.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.98%. United Insurance Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -709.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.40% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares, and 10.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.80%. United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 2.33 million shares worth $6.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.35% or 0.58 million shares worth $1.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $0.37 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.