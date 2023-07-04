Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 83418.0 shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.68M. TMBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -558.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.62% since then. We note from Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.95K.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TMBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.49 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.86% year-to-date, but still up 9.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 69.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMBR is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -352.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -352.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 82.71 percent over the past six months and at a 67.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 863.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 2.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.07%. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 94446.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.27% or 38687.0 shares worth $65767.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 14175.0 shares worth $40398.0, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 9376.0 shares worth around $16408.0, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.