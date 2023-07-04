Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 66606.0 shares of the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) were traded, and its beta was 4.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.49, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $452.29M. THRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.77, offering almost -55.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.74% since then. We note from Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.09K.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended THRX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Vanguard Target Retirement 2030 for the current quarter.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) trade information

Instantly THRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.87 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 90.56% year-to-date, but still up 3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) is 10.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THRX is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) estimates and forecasts

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.55 percent over the past six months and at a -20.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%.

THRX Dividends

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.39% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 78.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.84%. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 39.55% of the shares, which is about 17.23 million shares worth $153.03 million.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC, with 8.23% or 3.59 million shares worth $31.84 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $12.86 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $5.03 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.