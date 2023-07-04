The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $411.67M. REAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.25, offering almost -23.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.05% since then. We note from The Real Brokerage Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.50K.

The Real Brokerage Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REAX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Real Brokerage Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

Instantly REAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 73.33% year-to-date, but still up 8.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) is 45.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REAX is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts

The Real Brokerage Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.09 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Real Brokerage Inc. to make $144.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $112.36 million and $111.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.60%.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.51% of The Real Brokerage Inc. shares, and 32.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.35%. The Real Brokerage Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.18% of the shares, which is about 34.57 million shares worth $41.83 million.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd., with 13.14% or 23.68 million shares worth $28.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 43591.0 shares worth $60591.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.