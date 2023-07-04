Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.70, and it changed around $0.14 or 5.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.44M. TLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.51, offering almost -363.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.33% since then. We note from Telos Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Telos Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TLS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Telos Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Instantly TLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.74 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.95% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is -6.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Telos Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.43 percent over the past six months and at a -336.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Telos Corporation to make $101.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 127.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.10%.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.28% of Telos Corporation shares, and 58.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.13%. Telos Corporation stock is held by 187 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.87% of the shares, which is about 4.08 million shares worth $10.31 million.

Masters Capital Management, LLC, with 4.32% or 3.0 million shares worth $7.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.9 million shares worth $4.8 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $6.88 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.