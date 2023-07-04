Stock Performance And Outlook Of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR)

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.29, and it changed around $0.72 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. GPCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.55, offering almost -0.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.82% since then. We note from Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.99K.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GPCR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Structure Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Instantly GPCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.55 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.65% year-to-date, but still up 21.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) is 31.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPCR is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Structure Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 10.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.79%. Structure Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.61% of the shares, which is about 2.65 million shares worth $62.97 million.

BVF Inc., with 5.03% or 1.75 million shares worth $41.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $9.23 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $7.72 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.