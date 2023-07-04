Stock Performance And Outlook Of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC)

In the last trading session, 61529.0 shares of the Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71M. BIOC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.00, offering almost -2826.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.13% since then. We note from Biocept Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.69K.

Biocept Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BIOC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biocept Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Instantly BIOC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.26% year-to-date, but still down -3.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is -40.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $330.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIOC is forecast to be at a low of $330.00 and a high of $330.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26729.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26729.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -73.40%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Biocept Inc. to make $1.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.95 million and $10.61 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -84.50%.

Biocept Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -890.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc., with 0.03% or 5263.0 shares worth $53682.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.