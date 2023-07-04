Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 53078.0 shares of the Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.78M. STSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.04, offering almost -158.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.06% since then. We note from Sharps Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.71K.

Sharps Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STSS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sharps Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.72% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) is -20.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STSS is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1925.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1925.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sharps Technology Inc. to make $2.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

STSS Dividends

Sharps Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.80% of Sharps Technology Inc. shares, and 1.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.46%. Sharps Technology Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.54% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $0.33 million.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 1.04% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.