Shares Of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Could Show A Loss Of -784.96%

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) were traded, and its beta was 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.2 or 22.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.92M. NMRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -203.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.52% since then. We note from Nemaura Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.70K.

Nemaura Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NMRD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nemaura Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) trade information

Instantly NMRD has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.19% year-to-date, but still up 53.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) is 113.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74220.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMRD is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -784.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -430.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nemaura Medical Inc. to make $320k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.00%.

NMRD Dividends

Nemaura Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.07% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares, and 11.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.04%. Nemaura Medical Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 2.48 million shares worth $2.22 million.

Tiger Management L.L.C., with 1.30% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 68576.0 shares worth around $67615.0, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.