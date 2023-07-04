Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.95M. SNTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.77, offering almost -1249.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.23% since then. We note from Senti Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.92K.

Senti Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SNTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Senti Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Instantly SNTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8403 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.15% year-to-date, but still down -24.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) is -26.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNTI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -823.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -207.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Senti Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.27 percent over the past six months and at a 30.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -28.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $500k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Senti Biosciences Inc. to make $700k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -60.40%.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 08.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.02% of Senti Biosciences Inc. shares, and 28.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.70%. Senti Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 4.7 million shares worth $5.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.85% or 3.47 million shares worth $4.09 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $2.22 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $1.85 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.