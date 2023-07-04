Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.44 million shares of the Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.99, and it changed around $1.05 or 11.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.15M. ROOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.10, offering almost -161.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.87% since then. We note from Root Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.61K.

Root Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ROOT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Root Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.07 for the current quarter.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Instantly ROOT has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.40 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 122.49% year-to-date, but still down -9.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is 109.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.77, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -47.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROOT is forecast to be at a low of $4.20 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Root Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 122.49 percent over the past six months and at a 43.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Root Inc. to make $66.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80.4 million and $74.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.10%.

Root Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 41.30% per year for the next five years.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.30% of Root Inc. shares, and 67.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.11%. Root Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Ribbit Capital IV, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.62% of the shares, which is about 1.64 million shares worth $12.91 million.

Ribbit Capital GP IV, Ltd., with 17.62% or 1.64 million shares worth $7.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $1.22 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.79 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.