Risk-Taking Investors May Find BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.01M. BTCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.25, offering almost -80.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.4% since then. We note from BTCS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.07K.

BTCS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTCS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BTCS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Instantly BTCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3071 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 98.27% year-to-date, but still up 6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) is 4.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTCS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

BTCS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 108.18 percent over the past six months and at a -35.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BTCS Inc. to make $400k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $514k and $344k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.20%.

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.34% of BTCS Inc. shares, and 4.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.86%. BTCS Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 1.47 million shares worth $2.0 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.86% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 9.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.