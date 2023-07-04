Risk-Taking Investors May Find Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 54276.0 shares of the Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) were traded, and its beta was -0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.62M. ATHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -989.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.82% since then. We note from Athersys Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 87640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.42K.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Instantly ATHX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9166 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.54% year-to-date, but still up 13.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is -9.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.63 day(s).

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.30%.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Athersys Inc. shares, and 10.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.57%. Athersys Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 0.82 million shares worth $1.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.16% or 0.45 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $0.57 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.