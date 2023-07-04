Risk-Takers Will Like MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX).

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.04, and it changed around $3.04 or 5.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.83B. MLTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.55, offering almost -2.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.51% since then. We note from MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 688.35K.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MLTX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Instantly MLTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.55 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 414.67% year-to-date, but still up 17.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is 96.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.70, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLTX is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 417.62 percent over the past six months and at a 41.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.70% in the next quarter.

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.66% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares, and 96.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.80%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock is held by 42 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 49.83% of the shares, which is about 21.75 million shares worth $465.26 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 15.79% or 6.89 million shares worth $147.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $7.12 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $4.34 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.