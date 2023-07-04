Risk-Takers Will Like Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP).

In the last trading session, 51797.0 shares of the Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.76, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.66M. HLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.68, offering almost -214.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.2% since then. We note from Hongli Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 331.81K.

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information

Instantly HLP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.14% year-to-date, but still down -5.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) is 15.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96500.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) estimates and forecasts

HLP Dividends

Hongli Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.80% of Hongli Group Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. Hongli Group Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with HRT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 13390.0 shares worth $46463.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 1127.0 shares worth $3910.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.