Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) were traded, and its beta was 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.92M. MARK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.10, offering almost -498.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from Remark Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 771.72K.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Instantly MARK has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.08% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0487 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. We can see from the shorts that 1.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MARK is forecast to be at a low of $37.50 and a high of $37.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3576.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3576.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.00%.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.47% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares, and 8.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.03%. Remark Holdings Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.94% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $0.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.29% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.