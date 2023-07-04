Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 69026.0 shares of the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.89M. RLMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.68, offering almost -1428.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.46% since then. We note from Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.63K.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Instantly RLMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.51% year-to-date, but still up 2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) is -6.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.99 day(s).

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.73 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.20%.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.79% of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 66.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.82%. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.43% of the shares, which is about 2.84 million shares worth $6.41 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 7.08% or 2.13 million shares worth $4.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $3.16 million, making up 9.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $2.15 million, which represents about 6.03% of the total shares outstanding.