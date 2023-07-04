Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.98M. RCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -654.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCRT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Instantly RCRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.95% year-to-date, but still down -10.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is 13.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCRT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -137.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -64.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Recruiter.com Group Inc. to make $2.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.11 million and $6.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -68.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -68.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.80%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders