Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $260.55M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.43, offering almost -143.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.27% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 636.14K.

Quantum-Si incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.55% year-to-date, but still up 19.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 18.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QSI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quantum-Si incorporated to make $900k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.99% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 41.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.16%. Quantum-Si incorporated stock is held by 141 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.62% of the shares, which is about 11.7 million shares worth $20.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.00% or 6.08 million shares worth $10.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 11.6 million shares worth $20.42 million, making up 9.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $5.38 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.