Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 61169.0 shares of the Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.15M. QMCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -81.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.82% since then. We note from Quantum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.74K.

Quantum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended QMCO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Instantly QMCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.92% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) is -8.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QMCO is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Quantum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.80 percent over the past six months and at a 142.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Quantum Corporation to make $99.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $97.07 million and $94.53 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.00%. Quantum Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 22.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.77% of Quantum Corporation shares, and 62.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.20%. Quantum Corporation stock is held by 98 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 42.58% of the shares, which is about 15.73 million shares worth $18.09 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 27.74% or 10.25 million shares worth $11.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and 180 Degree Capital Corp were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 7.45 million shares worth $8.57 million, making up 20.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $3.38 million, which represents about 8.40% of the total shares outstanding.