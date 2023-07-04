ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 52261.0 shares of the ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.47, and it changed around $0.28 or 2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. PROK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.19, offering almost -23.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.19% since then. We note from ProKidney Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 336.26K.

ProKidney Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PROK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ProKidney Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

Instantly PROK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.49 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.20% year-to-date, but still up 15.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) is 2.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 23.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PROK is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) estimates and forecasts

ProKidney Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.70 percent over the past six months and at a -395.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.60%.

PROK Dividends

ProKidney Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.17% of ProKidney Corp. shares, and 59.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.75%. ProKidney Corp. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Social Capital Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 21.55% of the shares, which is about 13.27 million shares worth $150.25 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 15.60% or 9.61 million shares worth $108.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.84 million shares worth $26.32 million, making up 6.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $9.42 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.