Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.98M. PSNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.57, offering almost -199.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.99% since then. We note from Personalis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.22K.

Personalis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSNL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Personalis Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Instantly PSNL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.06% year-to-date, but still down -5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is -3.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSNL is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -437.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -168.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Personalis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.12 percent over the past six months and at a 9.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Personalis Inc. to make $17.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.24 million and $13.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.50%. Personalis Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -66.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.70% per year for the next five years.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.41% of Personalis Inc. shares, and 77.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.51%. Personalis Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.36% of the shares, which is about 5.78 million shares worth $15.95 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 7.75% or 3.63 million shares worth $10.01 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 5.73 million shares worth $15.82 million, making up 12.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $3.05 million, which represents about 3.29% of the total shares outstanding.