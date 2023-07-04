PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.56M. PXMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.48, offering almost -1210.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from PaxMedica Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 377.25K.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Instantly PXMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -60.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) is -38.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) estimates and forecasts

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.95% of PaxMedica Inc. shares, and 1.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.04%. PaxMedica Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 54959.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.21% or 30781.0 shares worth $58791.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 27802.0 shares worth $57828.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2979.0 shares worth around $6196.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.