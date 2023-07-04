Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.08M. KTTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -227.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.04% since then. We note from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.72K.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KTTA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Instantly KTTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.66% year-to-date, but still up 1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) is 34.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KTTA is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -325.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -325.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,233.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.38% of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares, and 3.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.84%. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.61% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $60073.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.38% or 98248.0 shares worth $36843.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $77650.0, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 84300.0 shares worth around $40472.0, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.