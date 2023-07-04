OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Stock Forecast: $56.68 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 55755.0 shares of the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.65, and it changed around $0.35 or 10.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.43M. OCFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.00, offering almost -530.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.49% since then. We note from OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.89K.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OCFT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Instantly OCFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.78 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.26% year-to-date, but still up 32.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is 4.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCFT is forecast to be at a low of $25.36 and a high of $56.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1452.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -594.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.66 percent over the past six months and at a 38.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $137.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. to make $144.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $157.53 million and $156.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 31.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.19% per year for the next five years.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.15% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, and 5.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.78%. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock is held by 44 institutions, with M&G Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.37% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $6.99 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 0.42% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $1.38 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.35 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.