Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 55051.0 shares of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.41M. OPTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -148.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 130.32K.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Instantly OPTT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.28% year-to-date, but still down -1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is 13.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1200.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPTT is forecast to be at a low of $1200.00 and a high of $1200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -199900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.10%.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, and 7.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.69%. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $0.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.25% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.