Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ: NXU): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.24M. NXU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $243.99, offering almost -44261.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.36% since then. We note from Nxu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Nxu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NXU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nxu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Instantly NXU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) is 13.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXU is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -263.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -263.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nxu Inc. (NXU) estimates and forecasts

NXU Dividends

Nxu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.18% or 66186.0 shares worth $35912.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.