Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) were traded, and its beta was -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.05 or 11.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.13M. NOVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.33, offering almost -593.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Novan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 312.61K.

Novan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NOVN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) trade information

Instantly NOVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5200 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.12% year-to-date, but still up 15.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is -57.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOVN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2816.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) estimates and forecasts

Novan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.08 percent over the past six months and at a 36.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Novan Inc. to make $5.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.16 million and $5.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.80%.

NOVN Dividends

Novan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Novan Inc. shares, and 6.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.89%. Novan Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $2.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.88% or 0.81 million shares worth $1.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $0.8 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.