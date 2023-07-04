Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MKUL) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 54745.0 shares of the Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) were traded, and its beta was -6.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.15 or 6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.16M. MKUL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.18, offering almost -549.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.19% since then. We note from Molekule Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30900.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.78K.

Molekule Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MKUL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Molekule Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) trade information

Instantly MKUL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.60 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.45% year-to-date, but still up 12.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) is 25.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKUL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -181.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -181.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Molekule Group Inc. (MKUL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26,045.40%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Molekule Group Inc. to make $12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7k and $71k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16,801.40%.

MKUL Dividends

Molekule Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Molekule Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.36% of Molekule Group Inc. shares, and 33.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.63%. Molekule Group Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Crosslink Capital Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.93% of the shares, which is about 2.36 million shares worth $3.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.97% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 94796.0 shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 77685.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.