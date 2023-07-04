Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 72946.0 shares of the Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.99M. MTEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.09, offering almost -127.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.42% since then. We note from Molecular Templates Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.57K.

Molecular Templates Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MTEM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Molecular Templates Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) trade information

Instantly MTEM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 46.83% year-to-date, but still up 3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) is 1.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.67 day(s).

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Molecular Templates Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.51 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 130.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Molecular Templates Inc. to make $2.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.42 million and $3.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.90%. Molecular Templates Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -9.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.20% per year for the next five years.

MTEM Dividends

Molecular Templates Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.88% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares, and 69.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.55%. Molecular Templates Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.93% of the shares, which is about 11.23 million shares worth $4.27 million.

BVF Inc., with 8.87% or 5.0 million shares worth $1.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.