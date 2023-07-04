MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 88692.0 shares of the MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) were traded, and its beta was -0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.17M. INKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.32, offering almost -105.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.52% since then. We note from MiNK Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.87K.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INKT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.54% year-to-date, but still down -10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) is 16.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INKT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -376.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) estimates and forecasts

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.67 percent over the past six months and at a 9.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%.

INKT Dividends

MiNK Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.12% of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 1.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.77%. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Longbow Finance Sa, with 0.48% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 30617.0 shares worth $79910.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 18490.0 shares worth around $48258.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.