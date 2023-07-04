Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 95602.0 shares of the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) were traded, and its beta was -0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.69M. METX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.53, offering almost -705.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.53% since then. We note from Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 646.27K.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended METX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meten Holding Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2048 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.70% year-to-date, but still down -5.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -3.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that METX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1478.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1478.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Meten Holding Group Ltd. to make $29.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.51% of Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares, and 5.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.03%. Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 23326.0 shares worth $5096.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.11% or 13024.0 shares worth $2845.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7857.0 shares worth $1885.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.