MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 63284.0 shares of the MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.73, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $414.97M. MGTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.57, offering almost -71.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.12% since then. We note from MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.94K.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MGTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information

Instantly MGTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.18 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.22% year-to-date, but still down -1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) is -2.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGTX is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -509.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -93.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) estimates and forecasts

MeiraGTx Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.02 percent over the past six months and at a 15.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MeiraGTx Holdings plc to make $4.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.76 million and $4.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -61.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.60%. MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by -59.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.40% per year for the next five years.

MGTX Dividends

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.05% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares, and 61.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.33%. MeiraGTx Holdings plc stock is held by 159 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.70% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $36.0 million.

Johnson & Johnson, with 11.16% or 6.64 million shares worth $34.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $4.95 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $2.15 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.