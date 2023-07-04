MEGL Stock Forecast 2023: Magic Empire Global Limited Remains Weak With A Upside Of 46.71%

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.47M. MEGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $249.94, offering almost -14866.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.71% since then. We note from Magic Empire Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Instantly MEGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.72% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) is -17.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) estimates and forecasts

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.23% of Magic Empire Global Limited shares, and 0.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.47%. Magic Empire Global Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 44200.0 shares worth $67184.0.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.08% or 15466.0 shares worth $23508.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8293.0 shares worth $14678.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.