LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: LUXH): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.43M. LUXH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -58.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.63% since then. We note from LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 83.49K.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LUXH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.38 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.31% year-to-date, but still up 14.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) is -7.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUXH is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -217.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -153.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH) estimates and forecasts

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.92 percent over the past six months and at a 6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 183.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect LuxUrban Hotels Inc. to make $32.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -393.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

LUXH Dividends

LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.19% of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. shares, and 0.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.55%. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Ancora Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.35 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 0.25% or 82453.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Ancora MicroCap Fd and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 38243.0 shares worth $65009.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 6654.0 shares worth around $16601.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.