LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.35 million shares of the LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.87M. LMDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -576.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.79% since then. We note from LumiraDx Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.55K.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Instantly LMDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) is 33.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

LumiraDx Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.57 percent over the past six months and at a 67.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -62.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect LumiraDx Limited to make $21.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.73 million and $37.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.30%.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.53% of LumiraDx Limited shares, and 26.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 129.91%. LumiraDx Limited stock is held by 44 institutions, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 14.29 million shares worth $6.64 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 6.45% or 10.59 million shares worth $4.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 34946.0 shares worth $39139.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.